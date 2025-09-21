Paul Heyman praises Brock Lesnar’s dominant win over John Cena

– Paul Heyman praised Brock Lesnar’s dominant win over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, calling himself an “oracle” for predicting it. He emphasized that Lesnar isn’t there to entertain or please fans, but to dominate in the ring.

I really am an ORACLE. The night after BRRRRROCK LESNAR Conquered The Streak, I told you … “Brock Lesnar is not here to put smiles on people’s faces. Brock Lesnar is here to put tears in the eyes of children!”@WWE @TKOGrp @ESPN @TripleH @JohnCena https://t.co/kukNESS7jI — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 21, 2025