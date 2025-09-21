Paul Heyman praises Brock Lesnar’s dominant win over John Cena

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
141

Paul Heyman praised Brock Lesnar’s dominant win over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza, calling himself an “oracle” for predicting it. He emphasized that Lesnar isn’t there to entertain or please fans, but to dominate in the ring.

