Main event set for WWE Crown Jewel

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Title is set for the main event of Crown Jewel in Perth Australia.

At the Wrestlepalooza post show, Cody Rhodes discussed the victory and being “The” guy for the company. Cody shows his humble side when talking about being the face of WWE. Seth “Freakin” Rollins music his as Seth walks out on stage. The two then face off in front of the desk.