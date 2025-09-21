Ludwig Kaiser on splitting from Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser opened up about the decision for him and Gunther to separate on WWE TV, revealing that it was a mutual choice between them. He explained that their dynamic in Imperium had its roots in wXw as Ringkampf, where each member had a distinct role: “Timothy Thatcher was the roughneck for the dirty work. I was the arrogant young boy. WALTER (Gunther) was the slaughterer to kill everyone.” Kaiser emphasized that Gunther was always the centerpiece, while he played a supporting role in the tag team: “My job was to make his act better and not take anything away.”

However, Kaiser admitted that over time he wanted more than just a secondary role, which led them to recognize a need for change: “At some point you want more and you get to a point where you want more. But if you keep walking behind Gunther, I remain the tag team guy. We realized something needs to change, so we did.” He acknowledged the risk involved in branching out, especially in America, but stressed the importance of self-confidence and seizing opportunities: “In America you need to bank on yourself and on your skills. You need to have the balls to do that. You will get that chance, you need to use it. I would say for myself I did just that.”

Source: Kennt jeder – Der Podcast mit Hamad Firdousi