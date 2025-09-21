Kyle Fletcher like hardcore matches, WWE door open for Lola Vice’s sister

– Kyle Fletcher (via GKW_Wrestling) says Skye Blue was extremely happy with her Philly Street Fight with Toni Storm, says she loves hardcore matches like those:

“She had the time of her life. She could not wipe the smile off her face after that match. She loves it. She loves those kind of matches. So yeah, she’s stoked, man.

I think for me just knowing Skye so well and knowing what she loves and knowing how much she just always wants to be in those matches. I think as much as I was wincing and trying not to look at some points, I just know that she’s having the time of her life out there. So I think for me, I watch it with a smile on my face ‘cause I just know she’s having an absolute ball.”

– After she was part of the Lola Vice video package on NXT, the door is reportedly open for Lola’s sister Natalie Loureda to sign with WWE:

“All I know is everyone’s been talking about, ‘They’ve gotta sign her sister, they’ve gotta sign her dad.’

“They have contacted her sister before, and basically, if her sister wants to come in, the door’s open.”

(Source: Bryan Alvarez)