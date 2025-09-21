Drew McIntyre on his relationship with The Rock

Drew McIntyre opened up about his relationship with The Rock:

“That’s another thing that’s just so surreal to me. Developing relationships with people that I admired so much when I was younger as a fan, but then as I became a performer, admiring certain people even more because I get to know about their work ethic and their drive and what makes them tick, and thinking, ‘I want to be like that person, I’d love to learn from that person.’

“You meet certain people that you click with that really see something in you and really believe in you, and The Rock is one of those people for me.

“When I met him for the first time he was returning to WWE, I couldn’t tell you what year it was exactly, but I remember him running the steps in the stadium, and I was younger, I wasn’t doing anything at the time, I was just passing by and kind of gave him a sheepish wave, didn’t want to interrupt his workout.

“He stopped and walked right down, he looked me in the eye, he chatted to me and made it clear to me he knew who I was, and saw something in me. And I thought he was just being very nice because he’s a very nice guy, and it was, ‘Wow, The Rock’s really cool, he pretended he knew me, he knew a couple of facts about me, but no way.’

“And I remember meeting his business partner, ex-wife Dany, on a plane one time and she reiterated, ‘Hey, he’s a big fan of yours, we both are, we see something in you,’ which again kind of blew my mind.

“You fast forward to certain moments of my career, there’s a clip that was on TMZ with The Rock coming out of a building, one of his many appearances one time, and he was asked who do you see as the future superstar – I was doing nothing of relevance at the time that would suggest (I was) the next guy, and he said Drew McIntyre, which really was the boost I needed at that time.

“I was working hard but things weren’t quite happening for me to get to that next level. And I was like, ‘Wow, okay if Rock believes in me, that’s the kick in the butt I need, I’m gonna keep pushing, I’m gonna keep giving it my all, no stone unturned.’

“And I had moments like that one after another after another until we got to the point I re-signed and I got my sword here, and I got a very cool personal note that nobody will ever know what it says.

“That was incredible, and it’s led to working with him professionally on Project Rock, being the face of Project Rock, and who knows what the future may hold there.

“But it is very surreal. We’ve got Triple H leading creative right now, someone I admired so much, you’ve got The Rock working with him on the side – young Drew’s excited, but older, grizzled, very, very grizzled business Drew is very excited too.”

(source: Cheap Heat)