CM Punk clarifies his personal rules for interacting with fans

– In a recent interview for @GQ’s “Actually Me” series, CM Punk clarified his personal rules for interacting with fans in public.

He made a clear distinction between his on-screen persona and his private life as Phil Brooks.

“You see me on the street, I am not CM Punk. I’m just a dude Phil trying to mind his own business and walk his dog and not be bothered,” he stated.

He explained that he will interact with fans at arenas but draws a hard line at personal spaces like airports and hotels. “When I’m at work, I give all to the fans. I show up to buildings, I go outside and I will sign and take pictures with the fans who are lined up at the building. If you are waiting for me at an airport or a hotel, I will say no, thank you, sir… this is tantamount to stalking.”

