Booker T offers his assistance to Jade Cargill

Booker T has offered his assistance to Jade Cargill to refine her skills at Reality of Wrestling.

“There were a couple of things in that match, that me personally, I wish I had a chance to work with Jade Cargill and really got a chance to fine tune some things with Jade Cargill to really put her on the right path of going out there and doing what I know she wants to do more than anything, and that’s take over the WWE women’s division, that’s winning the World Championship.

“Jade Cargill, she’s still such a work-in-progress, she’s still such a raw piece of clay that’s being molded into something special. And me personally, I would love to be that sculptor as far as getting her on the right track.

“Hopefully if she hears this message, Jade, give me a call so we can get you down to Reality of Wrestling and we can get into the laboratory, we can put the black mask on and start asking ourselves those serious questions, you know what I mean? Let’s go to work, let’s go to work.

“Self interrogation mode. That’s when you start asking yourself the real questions, the tough questions. ‘Am I really made for this? Is it really my time? What is it gonna take for me to take over?’ That’s what I’m talking about, putting the black mask on, asking the tough questions.”

(Hall of Fame)