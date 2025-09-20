The WWE on ESPN Era has arrived!

WWE WrestlePalooza is live this evening at 7/6c as the first-ever ESPN premium live event from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The ‘Countdown to WrestlePalooza’ pre-show gets things started at 5/4c.

Featured below are complete WWE WrestlePalooza results from Saturday, September 20, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 5-11pm EST.

WWE WRESTLEPALOOZA RESULTS 9/20/25

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets us started as always. We then see the WWE WrestlePalooza “sports is entertainment …always has been, always will be” cold open video package, also narrated by Triple H.

Michael Cole then welcomes us live as we see a blimp shot over Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The Drake “Nokia” theme hits as Cole continues his intro for the start of the two-hour ‘Countdown to WrestlePalooza’ pre-show. Cole is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett on the pre-show panel.

Tyrese Haliburton Joins Pre-Show Panel

Cole then does a big “Thank you” speech to all of the production people behind-the-scenes, as well as the fans and the WWE Universe, for helping WWE get to their new ESPN Era, which kicks off tonight. He then does a big dramatic intro for a special additional panelist, NBA star Tyrese Haliburton.

The Usos & The Vision Brawl Backstage Ahead Of Match

Haliburton does some glazing of John Cena in some early general talk, but then we move on and begin breaking down some of the matches scheduled for tonight. We see a video feature on The Usos vs. The Vision, and then in a brief backstage live segment, The Usos and The Vision get in a pull-apart as Adam Pearce tries keeping his sanity.

Adam Pearce Makes WrestlePalooza Breaking News Announcement

After a brief commercial time out, we check in with Cathy Kelley and Sam Roberts and other members of the WrestlePalooza broadcast team backstage and in the parking lot with fans. We head to another break. When we return, Adam Pearce is backstage and announces LA Knight as special referee for The Usos vs. The Vision.

Cathy Kelley Sits Down With Drew McIntyre

We head to another commercial time out. When we return, the panelists of Cole, Big E. and Barrett grill Tyrese Haliburton about his past angle in WWE that involved himself and Jalen Brunson, a fellow NBA player. Once that is done, we shoot to an in-depth Cathy Kelley sit-down interview with Drew McIntyre.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Joins Panel At The Desk

Following a few more video packages and quick back-and-forth banter from the panelists, we shift gears and see Michael Cole head off. He is preparing to call the show starting in just over 45 minutes. In his place now is Jackie Redmond.

Redmond, Big E. and Peter Rosenberg, who is subbing in for Wade Barrett, now welcome their special guest to the desk. With that said, out comes the WWE Chief Content Officer himself, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The panelists ask him about the ESPN era and today’s roster versus the Attitude Era.

Stephanie McMahon Joins Panel At The Desk

After Triple H leaves, we see Stephanie McMahon getting ready to join the gang at the pre-show panel. But first, we head to a break. When we return, we see footage of Rob Gronkowski on the “What’s Your Story w/ Steph McMahon” podcast. She joins the gang and chats briefly.

AJ Lee & CM Punk Sit Down With Corey Graves

Now we head to a special sit-down interview. Jackie Redmond introduces it, noting it took place before Corey Graves was taken out with two F-5’s by Brock Lesnar on Friday’s SmackDown. Graves talks to AJ Lee and CM Punk about their showdown tonight against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Once this wraps up, we head back to the pre-show panel, who shift gears and introduce the “Crossover” extended video package narrated by Michael Cole. When it wraps up, Cole and Joe Tessitore talk about the significance of being on ESPN for WWE. The Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena rivalry video package then plays.

Joe Tessitore, Peter Rosenberg, Jackie Redmond and others all do walk-and-talk segments showing the hallways and entrance areas that John Cena and Brock Lesnar will take when they make their way to the ring for tonight’s opener. They are joined by Big E. to deliver their final insight into other matches as the pre-show wraps up.

Pat McAfee Arrives!

The War And Treaty sing God Bless America after the pre-show. In the parking garage, we see a black SUV pull up. Out steps Pat McAfee and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers. McAfee gets a huge ovation. Paul Levesque comes up from behind and embraces him.

McAfee makes his entrance, and he will join the commentary for the evening. Cole asks Barrett if he knew. Barrett said there were rumblings on the internet. Cole says he doesn’t go on the internet. Last he heard, the internet said Wade Barrett was fired. Cole tells McAfee to keep his pants on. And on that note, we move on.

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar’s theme music, as “The Beast Incarnate” makes his entrance. As he walks around ringside, Michael Cole cowers behind Wade Barrett. Cole and Corey Graves were attacked by Brock Lesnar last night on SmackDown.

John Cena makes his entrance with a bunch of children. Cena’s shirt is sporting the colors of the Indiana Pacers. This is the first time John Cena and Brock Lesnar have fought since September 2014. Cena has 99 PLE victories and is 2-4 against Brock Lesnar.

Alicia Taylor does John Cena’s epic introduction. Before she can do Brock Lesnar’s, however, we see Paul Heyman appear on the ring apron. Heyman is back with Brock Lesnar. Apparently the talk Lesnar suggested they have last night on SmackDown went well.

Heyman does a full-throated ring announcement for Brock Lesnar, calling him the “last real ass kicker,” juxtaposing Cena’s “last real champion” tag. Jason Ayers is the referee for this assignment. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

At the onset, we see Lesnar viciously attack Cena straight out of the gate. Lesnar punches and kicks him to the corner, shouldering him in the midsection multiple times. Cena fights back with some right hands, but Lesnar quickly floors him with a clothesline.

Lesnar pulls Cena up and hits a short-arm clothesline. Lesnar whips him hard into the opposite corner, and Cena collapses to the mat. Lesnar pulls him up and whips him sternum-first into the turnbuckles before posing. Cena’s body is already starting to showcase welts.

Lesnar scoops him up, walks around the ring with him on his shoulders, and hits a running powerslam. Lesnar shouts, “It’s time to go to Suplex City, bitches!” Lesnar connects with a German Suplex. The force of the impact knocks Cena out of the ring.

Cena slowly gets in the ring, and Lesnar applies a bear hug. Cena powers up and starts to break Lesnar’s grip. Lesnar powers through and keeps the bear hug applied. Cena powers up and breaks free before scooping Lesnar up for an Attitude Adjustment attempt.

Lesnar quickly slides off and connects with a vicious clothesline. Lesnar stands over Cena and mocks Cena. Lesnar applies a waist-lock and connects with a German Suplex. Lesnar holds up two fingers to signal that’s the second trip to Suplex City.

Lesnar pulls Cena to his feet and kicks him in the midsection. Cena collapses to his knees and gasps for air. Lesnar scoops Cena up, but Cena slides off and shoves him into the turnbuckles. Cena hits a trio of running shoulder tackles, but Lesnar won’t go down.

A fourth running shoulder tackle takes Lesnar down! Cena connects with an AA! Cena pulls him up and hits a second AA! Cena walks around and then grabs Lesnar for a THIRD AA! 1… 2… Lesnar kicks out! Cena immediately transitions to going for a 5 Knuckle Shuffle. “You can’t see me,” Cena taunts before hitting the ropes.

Before he can drop the fist, Lesnar pops up and hits the G.O.A.T. with an F5! Lesnar pulls Cena up and hits a second F5! Lesnar is fired up and screams at Cena before hitting a third F5! Lesnar takes a few moments to recover and has developed a limp. Lesnar has not competed in two years.

After taking a few moments to recover, Lesnar pulls Cena up for a fourth F5! Lesnar is standing over Cena and smiling. Cena slowly crawls around and starts to pull himself up. Lesnar sizes up his opponent and hits a fifth F5. Lesnar grabs Cena and hits a sixth F-5.

Lesnar then covers him and gets the easy three count for the easy victory. The massive Brock Lesnar celebrates his win. He looks enormous. Lesnar gets out of the ring and walks around ringside. Lesnar looks at referee Dan Engler, checking on Cena.

Lesnar gets in the ring and grabs Engler before hitting the referee with an F5! Lesnar grabs Engler by his pants and throws him. Lesnar then grabs Cena and hits him with his seventh F5 of the evening. A child, clad in John Cena attire, is shown crying in the crowd. Lesnar takes off his gloves and walks to the back.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

The Usos vs. The Vision

We see footage from the pre-show of LA Knight being named special guest referee for our next match. With that said, “The Mega Star” theme music hits the house speakers inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse as LA Knight makes his way down to the ring with a sleeveless referee shirt on.

After that, The Usos make their entrance through the arena concourse. Jimmy Uso tells everyone to get the flashlights on their phones fired up because they’re about to show ESPN how WWE gets down. Jey Uso says, “Four letters, one word: ugh-ugh… YEET!”

The crowd does a massive YEET dance with the lights off, only showing these little phone flashlights bouncing up and down. The Usos get in the ring and look a little blown up. The crowd wants them to run it back, so they oblige. More “YEET-ing!”