Video: Stephanie McMahon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of fame

At Wrestlepalooza, The Undertaker surprised Stephanie McMahon that she is the first inductee into the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
What a moment!
The Undertaker just revealed that Stephanie McMahon will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year in 2026! pic.twitter.com/3P7zuOSKah
— WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025
