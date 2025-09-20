Video: Beth Phoenix makes her AEW debut

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
321

Adam Copeland and Christian defeated FTR at All Out

Post match, Beth Phoenix comes back out to celebrate. Momma Wayne and Nick Wayne distract them FTr attacks from behind. Kip Sabian handcuffs Edge.

Spike Piledriver to Christian. Beth kisses Edge. She loves him.

Then she attacks FTR like the beast that she is.

