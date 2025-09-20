Triple H tweets ahead of tonight’s ESPN debut, update on AEW’s Rebel

– Triple H says WWE is truly forever an a new era begins tonight at WrestlePalooza on ESPN.

Sports is entertainment. Always has been, always will be. #Wrestlepalooza is streaming LIVE TONIGHT 7ET/4PT on the @espn app: https://t.co/yV0HZ4SC02 pic.twitter.com/jSDNSZDjle — Triple H (@TripleH) September 20, 2025

– Yesterday, Rebel went to the ER. Rebel gave an update that she’s now back home.

Update: I’m back at home now, resuming care. https://t.co/vxdJI9b82L — REBEL (@RebelTanea) September 20, 2025