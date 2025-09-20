Scheduled sixth match for Wrestlepalooza postponed to next week’s Smackdown

A scheduled sixth match for tonight’s Wrestlepalooza, a match which was never officially announced but was on the merchandise being sold for the show, is postponed and taking place on Smackdown next week instead.

The match was a triple threat for the WWE Women’s title between champ Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax. Due to an injury Stratton suffered last week on Smackdown in her match against Jax, the match had to unfortunately be moved to next week, allowing Stratton enough time to recover.

Stratton also missed the NXT Homecoming show where she was supposed to team up with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer. Ultimately, former NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria took her spot.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996