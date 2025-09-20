News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media scrum

Tony Khan Closing Out The Scrum:

– The Continental Classic will debut in the UK later this year when AEW returns.

– Its a big milestone for tonight because tonight was the first time an AEW debuted on HBO Max!! The feedback has been successful.

– It was the right call to kick off AEW All Out with Cope & Christian. It’s been such a long time since these two have teamed up. All eyes were on this match.

– Khan has been thinking of keeping the early start times of AEW PPVs.

-Tony was happy to see Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus together tonight. Happy to see Eddie Kingston tonight. Felt that Big Bill deserved this opportunity tonight!!! Keeping the door opened for any future returns.

– There’s potential for Blood n Guts this year, however its all about a seating chart since its Double Ring…Tony says stay tuned.

– We could be seeing Nyla Rose soon.

– Doesn’t know the exact amount of Tacks that were used in the match!! Thousands of Tacks.

– Canada might see another PPV in the near future ..Especially Toronto 100%

– Potentially, there’s a chance that Dark can return!! Has interest however hes focused on ROH, Collision, Dynamite & PPV’s.