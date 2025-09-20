Místico beats MJF for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title

MJF lost his CMLL Light Heavyweight title to Mistico last night at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary show held in Arena Mexico.

The match also had Mistico’s mask on the line as it was a title vs mask match but the Mexican star retained his mask while gaining the title when he made MJF tap out after a near 18-minute match.

MJF held the title for 49 days after he won it from Averno on August 1.

Along with MJF, Mascara Dorada and Hechicero also worked the show and all flew to Toronto, Canada immediately following the event to link up with the rest of the AEW crew for today’s All Out where all of them have a match on the pay-per-view.

The stars and stripes were on display, and the gold was shining bright What happened when @The_MJF put the @CMLL_OFICIAL belt on the line at #92AniversarioCMLL? ➡️ Watch the replay with exclusive English commentary on TrillerTV PPV. pic.twitter.com/gDxnz7v0ZF — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) September 20, 2025

