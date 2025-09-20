Kris Statlander comments on winning the AEW Women’s title, Hangman Page on his All Out mtach

Kris Statlander answered questions at the post PPV media scrum:

– It feels very surreal to be the champion. She has been at AEW since 2019. Now, 6 years later, it’s insane. Don’t have the words to explain

To be the first woman to both hold TBS Championship & Now World Championship.

– At first, she felt disheartened cause over time she thought she could achieve it earlier. However, a knee injury happened and it was out of her control.

– Kris was asked about Wheeler Yuta, she stated she told him to get out & she can’t understand why Yuta literally like finding her. Also, Tony questioned her about using the Seatbelt.

– Kris stated there’s others before her that had used the seat belt. Kris also added her dream match, which would be a one on one match with Toni Storm.

—-

Hangman Adam Page was asked about Kyle Fletcher being ready now since he questioned him before. Page stated Kyle was more than ready this evening.

– Though he felt that Fletcher lost his composure in this match.

– He knows Kyle is still young & he will be around for a long time. He demands he wants better and more from Kyle Fletcher in the future.

– Page was asked about the story today that WWE and AEW shows.Page thought it was a great question. Most people would be thinking oh that’s what AEW locker room is speaking about, which is far from the truth. AEW locker room are so focused on the fans who bought tickets and to see them.

– Today, there were over 13,000 fans in the stands. They are so committed to putting the best show forward.