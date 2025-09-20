Cody Rhodes ‘Blessed’ To Be A Father Of Two Girls, I Need To Make More Money Now!

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is over the moon about being a two-time girl dad … but he tells TMZ Sports, as great an honor as it is, he now needs to find a way “to make a ton more money!”

We caught up with the current Undisputed WWE Champion out in NYC ahead of his title defense at “Wrestlepalooza” on Saturday … and asked about the Rhodes fam’s big news that came out just a few weeks ago — the birth of their second daughter.

“It’s the greatest gift ever,” he said. “Two little baby girls. The first thing you think of is … how lucky and blessed you are, and how blessed we are to have Lani in our lives.”

Rhodes then threw in some humor … adding, “The second thing you think is … I gotta make a ton more money!!”

He’s only kidding, of course … but his excitement to expand his fam with wife, Brandi, is no joke.

As for his day job, we asked what we can expect from his match against Drew McIntyre for the World Title … and he kept it simple — but cat owners might wanna look away.

“Drew McIntyre, 6’5” 280 pounds, absurdly good at what he does, one of WWE’s best,” he said. “But he’s a cat guy, I’m a dog guy. Dog guys win all day long.”

So, not only is it a battle between two of the company’s best, but it’s also a showdown for supremacy between dog and cat enthusiasts, too?? What else needs to be said … it’s gonna be a match folks don’t want to miss!!

We also asked the champ if John Cena declaring himself the last real champion is undermining his current title reign … check out the full interview for his thoughts!!