Brock Lesnar takes out Corey Graves on Smackdown

Brock Lesnar took one half of the Smackdown commentary team yesterday, with Corey Graves being on the receiving end of two F5s from the Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar opened the show for an interview, and things went sideways immediately as Lesnar carried Cole to the ring and then dropped him. Graves tried to calm things down by entering the ring and reason with The Beast but Lesnar hit an F5 on Graves.

With medical personnel in the ring to check on Graves, Lesnar picked Graves again and delivered another F5 before leaving.

Following a commercial break, Lesnar met with The Vision backstage and his former advocate, Paul Heyman. Lesnar informed Heyman they need to talk.

The Miz eventually replaced Corey Graves on commentary and teamed with Michael Cole for the remaining of the show.

Graves is a former wrestler himself but his career came to an end in 2014 due to concussions.

