AEW All Out: Toronto Zero Hour Results 9/20/25

All Elite Wrestling returns this afternoon at 2/1c with the Saturday Night Tailgate ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show leading into the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The following are complete AEW All Out: Toronto ‘Zero Hour’ results from Saturday, September 20, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 2-8pm EST.

AEW ALL OUT: TORONTO RESULTS 9/20/25

The live stream for the pre-show is now officially underway. Renee Paquette welcomes us from the ring inside the empty arena. She is joined by Bryan Danielson and RJ City. A video package airs promoting the Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR match. The pre-show panelists then give their thoughts on the bout.

Now we see a special look at the Coffin Match pitting Jon Moxley of The Death Riders one-on-one against one of the pillars in AEW in Darby Allin. Danielson, City and Paquette then share their in-depth analysis into this highly-anticipated bout as well.

From there, we shift gears and take an extended look at the story behind the four-way title tilt with the AEW Women’s World Championship at stake. The panelists weigh-in after that, with Danielson claiming Kris Statlander is too distracted and least likely to win.

The talk moves on to the TBS Championship bout on today’s card, with “Nine Belts Mone” defending one of her many titles when she puts the TBS strap on-the-line against the returning former first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion Riho.

Meanwhile, on the AEW Saturday Tailgate show, The Opps duo of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs opened up with a win, defeating the WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) in tag team action. The finish came when Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Drake, forcing the tap-out to secure the victory.

In the second AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl match, Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders defeated Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps in singles action. The finish saw Marina Shafir get involved, providng a distraction as Garcia was tapping out. Since the referee didn’t see it, Shibata went at Shafir, but Garcia blindsided him and connected with a Gotch Style Piledriver and arm trapped Curb Stomp for the win.

Back on the AEW All Out: Toronto “Zero Hour” pre-show, Bryan Danielson, Renee Paquette and RJ City continue to run down the lineup and air video packages for different matches scheduled for the PPV portion of today’s big event from inside the ring in the empty arena.

The final two AEW Saturday Tailgate matches saw The Conglomeration and Paragon team of Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong pick up a win over The Frat House trio of Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Griff Garrison in a quick match, while Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata and Willow Nightingale defeated Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart and Skye Blue in an 8-Woman Tailgate Brawl to wrap things up.

From there, Bryan Danielson, Renee Paquette and RJ City explain how fans can order the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view live in their respective markets through their respective platforms. The AEW All Out: Toronto ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show wraps up there. It’s time to go ALL OUT with All Elite Wrestling in Toronto … NOW!