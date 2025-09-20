AEW All Out 2025 Coverage



Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

The show opens with a video package highlighting all of today’s matches.

Tag Team Match

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Stokely)

Cage and Harwood start the match with a lock-up. Cage backs Harwood into the corner, but Harwood turns it around and they have a clean break. They lock up again and Harwood drops Cage with a shoulder tackle. Harwood walks over Cage’s back, but Cage comes back with right hands. Cage slams Harwood’s face into the turnbuckles repeatedly, and then throws him into the top of the ring post. Cage delivers a reserve DDT and gets a two count before Copeland tags in. Cage and Copeland double-team Harwood and Copeland goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two.

Wheeler tags in and applies a side-headlock. Copeland sends him off the ropes, but Wheeler comes back with a shoulder tackle. Wheeler runs the ropes, but Copeland drops him with a Thesz Press and delivers rights and lefts before tagging Cage back in. Cage and Copeland double-team Wheeler and Cage goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out at two. Cage elbows Harwood to the floor and delivers rights and lefts to Wheeler before biting his head. Cage delivers a right hand, but Harwood makes a blind tag. Cage chokes Wheeler over the middle rope, but misses the uppercut and FTR deliver a double-DDT.

Harwood delivers right jabs in the corner, but Cage fights back with body shots. Harwood takes Cage down and tags Wheeler back in. Wheeler applies a rear choke, but Cage delivers body shots to get free. Wheeler drops him with elbow strikes and tags in Harwood. Harwood applies a rear choke, but Cage gets free and eventually makes it to Copeland for the tag. Copeland delivers shots to Harwood and Wheeler, and then shoves Harwood into the ring post after Wheeler tags in. Copeland takes Wheeler down, and then delivers the Five-Knuckle Shuffle. Copeland delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Harwood and Cage comes back in, and they take each other right back down with a double clothesline. Copeland and Wheeler take each other down with a double cross-body, and then Copeland and Cage apply Sharpshooters to FTR. Wheeler stops Harwood from tapping, and Stokely gives the ring skirt to Harwood to get him to the ropes. Copeland and Cage go after Stokely, but FTR attack them on the outside. Copeland and Cage turn it around and get Harwood back into the ring. Harwood gets free and shoves Cage into Copeland as Copeland is up top.

FTR hit Power and Glory on Copeland and Harwood goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out at two. FTR go for the Shatter Machine, but Cage spears Wheeler to break it up. Copeland drops Harwood with an Impaler and goes for the cover, but Stokely pulls the referee out of the ring. Music hits, and Beth Copeland makes her debut and drops Stokely with a Spear on the ramp. Cage and Copeland drop Harwood in the ring and Copeland goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two as Beth carries Stokely to the back. Wheeler tries to hit Copeland with the ring bell, but Copeland tosses him to the floor.

Harwood begs Copeland off, but Copeland delivers a right hand. Wheeler powerbombs Cage onto the Spanish commentary table, and then Harwood hits Copeland with the ring bell. FTR hit the spike piledriver on Copeland and Harwood goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out at two. Copeland delivers an Impaler to Harwood, and then one to Wheeler, but he can’t capitalize and they hit him with the Shatter Machine. Wheeler goes for the cover, but Copeland kicks out at two. FTR hit another Shatter Machine, and Wheeler delivers an uppercut. FTR go for another Shatter Machine, but Cage pulls Harwood under the ropes and Copeland drops Wheeler with a Spear for the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

-After the match, Mother Wayne pushes Nick Wayne to the stage in his wheelchair. FTR attack Cage and Copeland from behind, and then Kip Sabian handcuffs Copeland to the ropes. Cage gets dropped with a spike piledriver, and then FTR attack Beth and leave her lying after a spike piledriver.

Singles Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill (w/Bryan Keith)

Kingston delivers chops to Bill, but Bill drops him with a big boot. Bill delivers shots in the ropes, and then continues to deliver right hands. Bill splashes Kingston in the corner and drops him with a clothesline for a two count. Bill clubs Kingston across the back, but Kingston comes back with open-hand strikes. Kingston delivers a back-fist and follows with machine gun chops in the corner. Kingston delivers a hard shot and goes for an exploder, but Bill fights him off. Kingston comes right back with an exploder, but he can’t capitalize and Bill beats him down again.

Bill delivers a Bossman Slam and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Kingston comes back with a DDT and follows with a Uraken. Kingston goes for the cover, but Bill kicks out at one. Kingston kicks Bill in the face, but Bill comes back with a big boot. Bill goes for a splash, but Kingsdon dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count. Kingston hits another Urakenand gets the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Keith attacks Kingston and Bill joins in, but the lights go out. Hook’s music hits, and he comes to the ring. Bill gets sent to the outside, and then Hook locks Keith in Redrum. Hook shoves Keith toward Kingston, and Kingston drops him with a Uraken.

Tables and Thumbtacks Match

Mark Briscoe vs. MJF

Briscoe immediatey dumps thousands of thumbtacks in the ring as MJF ducks to the outside. Briscoe goes after MJF, and they exchange shots on the outside. Briscoe hits MJF with a bucket and puts him on a table. Briscoe goes to the apron, but MJF delivers a low-blow. They get back into the ring and exchange shots, and then MJF kicks Briscoe in the back of the knee. MJF tries to put Briscoe in the tacks, but Briscoe fights back with right hands. MJF pulls the referee in front of him, and then pokes Briscoe in the eyes. MJF delivers a scoop slam to Briscoe into the tacks.

MJF grinds Briscoe’s head into the tacks and goes to the outside. Briscoe is cut open and delivers right hands to MJF as he gets back into the ring. MJF comes back with shots of his own, and then delivers a wheelbarrow slam into the tacks for a two count. MJF drags Briscoe through the tacks and follows with elbow strikes. MJF puts tacks in Briscoe’s mouth and delivers a right hand before sending him into the tacks with a pair of back-body drops. MJF chokes Briscoe over the middle rope, but Briscoe comes back with a shot and sends MJF into the backs with a back-body drop of his own.

Briscoe delivers elbow strikes and goes for another back-body drop, but MJF hands on his feet. Briscoe delivers an enzuigiri, and then follows with a pop-up slam into the tacks for a two count. Briscoe sets up for the Froggy Bow, but MJF rolls to the outside. Briscoe sends him into the barricade with a dive, and then a table gets propped on the barricade. Briscoe grabs a chair and launches off of it from the inside of the ring to send MJF through the table. Briscoe gets MJF back into the ring and powerbombs him into the tacks. Briscoe grabs a chair that is covered in tacks, but MJF delivers a low-blow.

MJF trabs the tack chair and hits Briscoe in the back with it. MJF delivers a Tombstone on the tack chair and goes for the cover, but Briscoe kicks out at two. MJF sets a table up in the ring and beats Briscoe down in the corner. MJF pours bags of tacks on the table and delivers more right hands in the corner. MJF goes for a powerbomb, but Briscoe counters with right hands and goes up top. MJF cuts him off and sets up for an avalanche piledriver through the table. Briscoe gets free and slams MJF’s head into the turnbuckle. Briscoe goes for an avalanche Jay Driller, but MJF gets free and bites Briscoe’s face.

Briscoe comes back with a bite of his own, and then delivers the Froggy Bow through the tack table. Briscoe delivers another Froggy Bow, and then delivers the Jay Driller in the tacks for the pin fall.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Footage from last Wednesday of Jerry Lynn trying to get Anthony Bowens and Max Caster to reunite, and then he tells them he got them a tag match for next week. They both say they aren’t doing it, and he tells them they can be suspended without pay and walks away. They continue to argue and then storm away from each other.

Taz has replaced Tony Schiavone on commentary.

Trios Tag Team Match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP) vs. The Demand (Ricochet and GOA (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun))

MVP and Ricochet start the match, but Ricochet immediately tags in Kaun. MVP drops Kaun with an arm-drag, and then applies a hammer-lock. MVP turns it into a side-headlock, but Kaun gets free. MVP delivers a right hand and takes him down with a drop-toe hold. MVP follows with a front slam, and delivers a knee drop for a two count. Benjamin tags in, but Kaun delivers shots and stomps in the corner. Kaun delivers a pair of chops, but Benjamin comes right back and they both go for clotheslines. Benjamin floats over and applies an ankle lock, but Kaun gets free.

Benjamin delivers a spinning heel kick and goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out at one. Lashley tags in, and he and Benjamin drop Kaun with a double shoulder tackle. Ricochet tags in and delivers shots to Lashley’s midsection, but Lashley isn’t fazed and MVP tags in. Lashley delivers a veritcal suplex to Ricochet as MVP delivers a shot, and then MVP hits the ballin’ elbow drop for a two count. MVP knocks Kaun and Liona to the floor, and then kicks Ricochet in the face. MVP delivers an exploder suplex and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two.

Kaun tags in and takes MVP down from behind as MVP is still dealing with Ricochet. Liona tags in and splashes onto MVP’s knee before getting a one count. Liona applies a wrist-lock, and Ricochet tags in. Ricochet works over MVP’s knee with a few knee drops, but MVP sends him to the outside. Benjamin gets pulled off the apron, and then Liona attacks Benjamin before Lashley makes the save. Ricochet gets back into the ring, but MVP gets away and tags in Lashley. Lashley works over Ricochet and Kaun, and then drops Ricochet with a spinning neck-breaker.

Lashley slams Ricochet and goes for the cover, but Liona breaks it up. Ricochet delivers an enzuigiri to Lashley, but Benajmin tags in and throws Ricochet down with a T-bone throw. Benjamin delivers a knee strike to Liona, and then he suplexes Ricochet a few times. Benjamin suplexes Kaun, and then suplexes Ricochet and Kaun simultaneously. Benjamin delivers knee strikes to Kaun and Ricochet, and then Lashley tags in. Benjamin delivers a thrust kick to Liona, but Liona clotheslines him to the floor. Lashley drops Liona with a Spear, and then delivers on to Kaun as well.

Lashley goes for the cover, but Ricochet breaks it up with a 450 splash. MVP tags in, and exchanges shots with Kaun. MVP kicks Kaun in the knee and follows with an uppercut. Kaun comes back with a backstabber in the ropes, and then Liona connects with a shot to MVP in the corner. Lashley and Benjamin take care of Liona on the outside and Lashley backs away for a Spear, but Liona hits him with a chair. Benjamin delivers a knee strike to Liona, and then Kaun dropkicks Benjamin into the barricade. Lashley drops Kaun, and then Liona delivers a headbutt to Lashley.

Ricochet drops Benjamin and Lashley with a dive, and then Kaun launces Liona into Benjamin and Lashley. They spill over the barricade, and then Ricochet comes off the ropes. MVP counters into a suplex, and then he drops Kaun with a belly-to-belly throw. MVP kicks Kaun in the face and goes for the Playmaker on Ricochet, but Kaun delivers a chop block. Ricochet delivers the Spirit Gun to MVP and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Demand

AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho

Mone pie-faces Riho a few times, but Riho comes back with a pair of back-slides for two counts. Riho gets a roll-up, but Mone rolls through and goes for the Statement Maker. Riho gets free and goes for a single-leg Boston Crab, but Mone rolls through. Riho gets another quick roll-up, but then transitions into a single-leg hold. Mone gets to the ropes and goes for a waist-lock, but Riho delivers back elbows. Mone applies a hammer-lock, but Riho gets her into the ropes and works over her arm. Riho mocks Mone for a bit, and then Mone slams her down.

Mone goes for a stomp, but Riho dodges and gets a one count. Mone delivers a shot to Riho’s midsection and goes for the cover, but Riho bridges out at two and sends her into the ropes. Riho delivers a Tiger Feint Kick and sends Mone to the floor. Riho delivers a double stomp from the apron, and then delivers another from the commentary table. Riho gets Mone back into the ring and goes for another stomp, but Mone dodges. Riho drops her with a hurricanrana and delivers a dropkick into the ropes. Riho delivers a crucifix bomb and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two.

Mone comes back and gets Riho caught in the ring skirt before delivers hard shots. Mone slams Riho’s head into the commentary table and delivers a meteora from it before getting Riho back into the ring for a two count. Mone applies a rear choke, but Riho gets free and backs her into the corner. Riho takes Mone down, but Mone comes right back with a dropkick and gets a two count. Mone delivers a pendulum swing and slams Riho’s face into the mat for another two count. Mone stomps on the back of Riho’s knees and applies a surfboard submission.

Riho gets free and slams Mone’s knee into the mat a few times. Riho applies a single-leg hold, and then wrenches all the way back, but Mone grabs her hair to get free. Riho slams Mone down and applies a Statement Maker, but Mone counters into a roll-up for a two count. Riho delivers another stomp to Mone’s midsection, and then they exchange shots. Riho delivers a dragon suplex and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Mone comes back with the Four Amigos and goes up top for a frog splash, but Riho gets her knees up.

Mone goes for double knees in the corner, but Riho dodges and delivers a headbutt. Riho delivers another stomp and goes for the cover, but Mone kicks out at two. Riho goes for a Nothern Lights suplex, but Mone counters with a lung-blower and follows with a sunset flip powerbomb into the corner. Mone delivers a meteora in the corner and slams Riho down by her hair a few times. Riho counters the last one and locks in another single-leg crab while wrenching all the way back. Mone makes it to the ropes and goes to the apron, and then delivers a knee strike to Riho.

Mone comes off the top, but Riho dodges and delivers a German suplex for a two count. Riho goes up top and connects with a cross-body for another two count. Riho delivers a Northern Lights suplex for another two count, and then goes for a crucifix bomb, but Mone grabs the referee. Mone gouges Riho’s eyes, and then delivers a lung-blower. Mone follows with the Money Maker and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

AEW Unified Championship – Three-Way Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada