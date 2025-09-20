Adrianna Rizzo officially announces she’s officially dating fellow NXT star

Adrianna Rizzo Ivia Stuck In My Thoughts) officially announces she’s officially dating fellow NXT star DarkState member Cutler James.

“I actually had the plan to not date anyone in there because I had previously, you know, tried to date someone on a team in the past and I was like, “Oh, this is too much. Too much.” So I thought, “Let me not get into that in NXT”

I went about two years without talking to anyone or dating anyone. That was pretty cool of me because everyone else was dating immediately. No shade to any of you, but you all did that. Anyway, there was this boy-who I will soon name-who had a crush on me for the longest time. For a year I really liked him, but I kept saying, I’m not doing that, so l ignored it. I ignored it for over a year, you know.

Finally, I thought, “All right, l’ve had a crush on him for over a year. He’s been trying to date me. Let me give it a chance.” And it turned out to be the best thing.

I’m dating Cutler James. He’s a Dark State member and he makes lots of questionable comments…that’s kind of his thing.”