WWE SmackDown is live at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH.

On tap is a Brock Lesnar interview segment, a Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre WrestlePalooza contract signing, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes for the WWE U.S. title.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 19, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 9/19/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show after we see some arrival shots of Superstars in action tonight.

Brock Lesnar Attacks Michael Cole & Corey Graves

The camera settles at Cole and Graves at the desk on commentary. Cole says his scheduled interview with Brock Lesnar has been moved up to right now. With that said, he pops up and begins walking backstage to do it. As he does, Lesnar’s theme hits.

“The Beast Incarnate” comes out and hoists Cole up and brings him to the ring. He throws him down. He grabs him and gets ready to bully him some more, but Corey Graves hits the ring and tries begging off. Lesnar grabs him and F-5’s him.

He grabs the camera and yells, “John I’m coming for you! It’s D-Day tomorrow!” We head to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see a ton of medics checking on Graves. Cole points out some swelling he notices. With no commentary, we head into replays of what just happened.

Backstage With Brock Lesnar, The Vision & Nick Aldis

Back live, Lesnar sees Paul Heyman, who smiles. He tells them they should talk and walks off as Heyman smiles bigger. Nick Aldis comes across Heyman and The Vision and tells them they need a contract signing tonight and no more issues. Heyman asks where The Usos are. Aldis says they aren’t here.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Cole talks nervously about how helpless he felt as he returns to the desk. He says if that’s what awaits John Cena tomorrow, he doesn’t know if even he’ll have an answer. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss begin their entrances for the first of two title tilts tonight.

The reigning, defending WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions continue making their way to the ring as Cole tells the viewing audience they’re going to try and get an update on Graves’ condition before the end of the night. “The Hot Mess” Chelsea Green comes out next with Alba Fyre.

After the bell, things get officially off-and-running. Charlotte and Green kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. They lock up, and Flair slings her off. Green punches Alexa Bliss down, and Flair hits a big boot.

bliss tags in and hits a rolling senton splash on Green. Flair takes Alba Fyre down, and Bliss follows up with a rolling senton splash. Green pushes Bliss to the corner, and Fyre tags in. Fyre attacks Bliss and slams her face into the ring post.

On that note, we shift gears and settle into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we hear The Miz has joined in alongside Cole on commentary. After a few more minutes of action, Charlotte scores the pin to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Backstage With The Street Profits & The Wyatt Sicks

We shoot backstage, where we see B-Fab is talking with the Street Profits. She says they’re brothers. Brothers sometimes disagree. If they want the Tag Titles, they need to get on the same page. Michin comes up and says she needs to talk to B-Fab.

B-Fab tells the Profits to talk it out and leaves with Michin. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins go to talk. Ford says he’ll talk to Nick Aldis so he can figure out how they’ll get their Tag Team Championship back. Bo Dallas walks up and says Ford doesn’t want to hear what he has to say, but he will listen.

Ford grabs Dallas and asks why he’s messing with them. Dallas says they’ve got lost souls, but he’ll show them the right path. Erick Rowan then attacks the Profits with the Owie-Wowie hammer. Dallas does Luke Harper’s, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.” We head to a break.

R-Truth Explains How To Order WrestlePalooza

When the show returns, we see R-Truth at a makeshift merchandise stand with the letters ESPN taped above it. Up walk Angel and Garza and Truth brags about knowing all about the ESPN App. He’s an App-ologist. He explains how you can order the show.

The Vision vs. FrAxiom

Back inside the arena, we see FrAxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom settling inside the squared circle for scheduled action. Before anything else happens, however, out of nowhere we see The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attack them.

Paul Heyman then gets on the microphone and introduces himself. He says FrAxiom reminds them of The Usos. Down, out, victimized and flat out on their backs. Heyman talks in tribal speak and says for those who don’t know what that means, it’s a WrestlePalooza spoiler.

Out of nowhere, Axiom comes off the top on Reed and Breakker. Frazer adds in and the two stand tall in the ring. Nick Aldis comes out and mocks The Vision for having their hands full. He says if you come to his show and start a fight, you finish it. It’ll be Vision vs. FrAxiom right now.

With that said, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the match in progress, with Breakker easily dominating the action as Heyman watches on with a giant evil smile. Breakker pulls down the straps.

Breakker runs into a kick from Axiom instead of hitting the spear he expected. FrAxiom try and fire up on offense, but Reed hits a Jagged Edge on Frazer. He goes for a Tsunami, but is stopped by Axiom. He ends up getting speared by Breaker and Reed hits a Tsunami anyways for the win.

Winners: The Vision

The Usos Send A WrestlePalooza Message

The Usos appear from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the site of WWE WrestlePalooza. They talk about being all over ESPN to get their media work out of the way so they can handle The Vision once and for all on Saturday. They make a bunch of Tyrese Haliburton and 49ers references and wrap up. We head to a break.

Nia Jax Addresses Attack Of Tiffany Stratton & Jade Cargill

When the show returns, we see a rundown of the many Superstar appearances all over ESPN and other shows promoting Saturday’s WWE WrestlePalooza show. The Miz does a live ad-read for Drake’s ‘Nokia’ being the theme and then Cole runs down action still to come tonight.

Back inside the arena live, we hear the familiar sounds of Nia Jax’s theme. Out she comes for the next segment of the show, fresh off of her attack of Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill on last week’s show. We see highlights of that as she settles in the ring.

Jax gets on the microphone. She says she’s sick of being in Toledo, OH and she’s sick of the women’s division. She makes it clear that she’s the Alpha Female of this division. She says it’s definitely not Stratton and that’s why she injured Stratton.

She then says she would trade appearances with Cargill and she knows Cargill would trade her in-ring ability with her as Cargill needs to improve her wrestling skills. Jax says she’s the most dominant and she’ll destroy whoever she wants.

Tiffany Stratton comes out and says everyone is sick of Jax running her mouth about Stratton and says no one wants Jax in the title scene. Stratton says she’s the champ and walks down to the ring and officials stop Stratton. Jade Cargill’s music hits.

Cargill comes out and punches out the officials and storms to the ring. Officials stop Cargill from entering the ring. Nick Aldis comes out and sets a triple threat match with Cargill, Jax and the champ, Stratton for next week’s SmackDown. That’s how this segment wraps up.

WWE United States Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the official graphic for Stratton vs. Cargill vs. Jax for next week’s SmackDown flashes on the screen.

Back live, the familiar sounds of Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the reigning WWE United States Champion for week three of his U.S. title open challenge series. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The Miz sings the praises of Hayes on commentary as the two mix it up in the early going. As he goes to lather up Hayes some more, we abruptly cut to a mid-match commercial as he is in mid-sentence, with no warning or notice that it was coming.