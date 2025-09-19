WWE News and Notes

– JBL remembers Eddie Guerrero, says Eddie still had so much left in him:

“I don’t really have regrets, but I regret that Eddie’s not here because I’d love for Eddie to be around, to talk to him, because he was such a wonderful human being and such a fun person to be around, for him to be around that, and be out there at AAA and doing some stuff here or there, that would be absolutely magical.

The world was robbed when Eddie died of a lot of years of really great top-flight entertainment, because Eddie still had so much left in him.”

(source: Something to Wrestle)

– Triple H (via @GetUpESPN) says to expect surprises at WWE Wrestlepalooza:

“Nobody does big events like WWE, with possibly the exception of ESPN, right? What you guys do—the hype that you put around it, shows like this coming up here—and having my honor being here with you, you know, all of this First Take, ESPN. ESPN builds those events to be bigger than anything, and then we deliver on them bigger than anybody.

So expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun, and ESPN is going to deliver.”

– WWE reportedly uses the name “Snowman” for Tony Khan backstage.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– WWE and a major food and beverage company have been in talks about a promotional sponsorship tied to El Grande Americano.

(source: @Wrestlevotes)