Which cable subscribers can watch WWE PLEs for free starting with Wrestlepalooza?

WWE will be starting their new partnership with ESPN on Saturday with Wrestlepalooza, as all of their premium live events move to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer app for viewers in the United States.

WWE programming will be available to those who have the ESPN Unlimited plan, with the former ESPN+, now Select, missing in on the action.

Some cable subscribers who have access to ESPN will be able to stream the premium live events for free thanks to agreements ESPN have with select providers.

If have a Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV Signature Package or DIRECTV Stream, or Spectrum TV Select or Spectrum Platinum subscription, congratulations, you get the ESPN Unlimited subscription free as part of your package.

We suggest you visit your provider’s FAQ pages to see how to link your account to the MyDisney account required to log in to the ESPN app. A MyDisney login is needed to access the ESPN app and linking the two accounts is the only way you can watch them free.

If you currently subscribe to other services such as Comcast, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Dish, Cox, etc, you are, unfortunately, out of luck, as these providers do not have an agreement with ESPN to offer the service as part of your subscription.

ESPN execs are expecting that the majority of cable providers who offer ESPN on linear television will have the capability to offer the new ESPN DTC for free to their subscribers by the end of 2026 as deals are still being worked out.

Fans can still subscribe to the ESPN Unlimited package for $29.95 a month to watch the WWE shows and everything that ESPN has to offer.