Video: Cassie Lee on the creative process between TNA and WWE

Cassie Lee Talks Differences in the Creative Process Between TNA and WWE

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lee details how her experience in TNA Impact compares to her run in #NXT and in the main roster.

“When we are able to cut a promo, or if we are doing a backstage segment, they just trust that we know ourselves well enough to deliver the message in a way that we truly would,” said Lee about TNA.

She continued, “Having that freedom to banter with each other and just be us, we know that’s where our money is so it was somewhat of a battle at WWE when we were still there where, like, one little word would have to be approved, and that would take an hour to get approval… So that has been really nice with TNA. They trust us, and I know WWE would, too; it’s just they are a different beast… But yeah, we have loved every part of the creative aspect of TNA.”

Source: TMZ Sports Inside The Ring