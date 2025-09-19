Triple H on Wrestlepalooza: “Expect spectacle, expect surprises”

Appearing on the ESPN morning show Get Up, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said that fans should expect a spectacle and surprises tomorrow night when WWE starts their partnership with the network with Wrestlepalooza.

“Nobody does big events like WWE with possibly the exception of ESPN, right? What you guys do, the hype that you put around it, shows like this, coming up here and having the honor of being here with you, you know, all of this, First Take, ESPN builds those events to be bigger than anything and then we deliver on them bigger than anybody,” Triple H told host Mike Greenberg.

The company is expected to go all out, pun intended, with this first show to make a statement.

“So expect spectacle, expect surprises, expect to have a lot of fun and ESPN is gonna deliver,” he continued.

The show will air on ESPN for viewers in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996