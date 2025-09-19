Triple H describes Stephanie as “my rock,” and their partnership carried him through difficult times

Triple H gave heartfelt insight into his relationship with Stephanie McMahon, calling her the foundation of his life and career.

He explained that when speaking to interns with WWE President Nick Khan, he always stresses: “What is the most important decision you’ll ever make in your life? It’s your spouse.” For him, marrying Stephanie was the best decision: “Luckily, I chose well and hopefully she thinks she chose well.”

Triple H described Stephanie as “my rock” and emphasized how their partnership carried him through difficult times, especially after his health scare: “I had health issues a few years ago… it put life into perspective for you… around family and my kids and my wife, and it’s the most important thing in the world to me.”

He drew a contrast between work and family, saying while he loves WWE and works hard, “all the money you make, everything else, it’s just stuff.” What truly matters, he noted, is loved ones: “At the end of the day, your family, your wife, your kids, whatever that is for you, that’s the most important stuff in your life.”

He closed with a sobering reminder: “No-one’s gonna ask you how hard you worked on Tuesday when you die… you don’t see too many people on their deathbeds saying, ‘Man I wish I’d have made one more board meeting.'”

Source: TEDSports Indianapolis