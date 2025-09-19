Raja Jackson arrested, Shinsuke Nakamura update, and Road Dogg on a modern day DX

– Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested Thursday for attacking wrestler Syko Stu at an event last month. He was booked on a felony charge and remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

(Source: TMZ)

– Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to return to WWE programming tonight on Smackdown in Toledo.

(source: PWInsider)

– Road Dogg officially reveals his shocking picks to create a modern day DX in WWE.

“For the new DX I would have to pick Rhea Ripley for sure, and Damian Priest. Damian reminds me a lot of a younger Undertaker. I might take Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the Street Profits, too. I could also have JD McDonagh…he could be my new X-Pac.”

(source: Road Dogg via Gaming Bible)