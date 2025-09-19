Notes on Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Eddie Kingston and Andrade

– While speaking to ESPN, Cody Rhodes was asked if he wants to lead WWE in ten years, once Triple H eventually steps away. He admitted there already seems to be some competition for that role, something he didn’t notice at first. Initially, he thought he might be the obvious choice, given his experience and interest in running the company but he isn’t sure he’s the best candidate. I think there’s starting to become a fight for it. And I didn’t see that at first. I thought, well, obviously I’m the best candidate. I don’t know if I’m actually the best, but you want to run the place. I felt like I had some experience and I’d be interested in something like that.

– Some in WWE had “buyers remorse” with Andrade and were frustrated that his English never got better.

– GUNTHER is expected back on WWE TV soon.

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Eddie Kingston (via @Shak_Fu of CBS Sports) reveals what he still wants to achieve in pro wrestling:

• Walk the hallowed halls and wrestle in both Madison Square Garden & Arena Mexico

• Win AEW Men’s World Championship