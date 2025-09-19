CM Punk on fans that thought he would have issues in WWE (video), his “This Fire Burns” theme

– CM Punk why he will never bring back ‘This Fire Burns’ as his entrance theme:

“No, I can’t, and I’m gonna tell you why, even though it’s none of your business. ‘Cult of Personality’ is iconic. ‘This Fire Burns’, also iconic. But come on, we’re talking about Living Colour. Vernon Reid. That song’s been with me since 1989 when it came out and I was on the Little League team, The Indians.

I knew it was time to make ‘Cult Of Personality’ my official theme song in WWE when I was renegotiating my contract(in 2011) and I knew how much Vince McMahon hated to pay for licensed music. And I said, ‘Guess what, pal? The only way I’m re-signing is if I get this song.’ I thought he was gonna say no and I was gonna peace out and go on vacation. He said yes, and well, now here I am.”

– CM Punk mocking people who thought there would be issues with him in WWE:

“I’m gonna crash out at any time guys, don’t worry, keep watching! Any minute now!”