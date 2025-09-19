Braun Strowman’s new show on USA Network to premiere on October 24

Although no longer with WWE, Braun Strowman will have a brand new show on USA Network in association with WWE.

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman will premiere on Friday, October 24 at 10PM ET immediately following the conclusion of Smackdown.

The show was filmed while Strowman was still with WWE and the production is credited to WWE Studios and Bright North Studios with both Strowman and Triple H listed as executive producers.

The series follows the former champ as he brings his appetite to America’s most delicious destinations, from the ultimate greasy-spoon favorites to the Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy and everything in-between, read the press release announcing the premiere date.

“Braun doesn’t just eat… he obliterates every dish in his path, bonds with the culinary warriors behind the counter, and picks his favorite from each city’s most iconic flavors. The eight-city tour includes Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Tampa,” it continues.

WWE has not promoted the show on their social media properties yet and it will be interesting to see if they do considering this is their own production.

