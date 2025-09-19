9/18/25 TNA Impact Recap

– TNA Impact opens up with Mustafa Ali defeating Brian Myers but it turns into chaos after the match with The System and Order 4 breaking around the ring.

Agent 0 gets into it with Moose as the two brawl until security separates everyone while the crowd chants “let them fight!”

Santino announces that at Bound for Glory, Order 4 and The System will face off in a Hardcore War.

– Judas Icarus gets the upset victory over Eric Young thanks to a distraction from Joe Hendry. Eric took his frustrations out on the referee after the match.

– Victoria Crawford’s show, Mentor U is underway with her guest, Jody Threat. Victoria talked about how Jody doesn’t have any friends and uses it to talk about how her friend, Tessa Blanchard is still suspended thanks to Gia Miller.

Gia actually interrupts and tells her that she talked to Santino about lifting the suspension. But she makes one thing clear, if Tessa lays her hands on her again, she’s going to “kill her.”

– Funny little segment with Rascalz doing their Treehouse segment as Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel arguing about costing each other a shot against Leon Slater but they’re happy for Myron Reed, so they all blaze up.

Even Santino got involved in the treehouse with Zachary trying to hide thinking it was the cops. Of course, Santino gets the munchies.

– The Elegance Brand steal a victory over Masha Slamovich and The IInspiration.

– Frankie Kazarian welcomes everyone to the Kings Speech and his special guest for tonight is none other than himself as he announces that at Victory Road, he’ll face Steve Maclin for the TNA International Championship.

However, he has another special guest and it’s Mister Kennedy.

Frankie refuses to shake his hand and welcomes him back to ask how he’s been. Anderson talks about how it’s been 9 years since he’s been in a TNA ring but Frankie cuts him off at the mention of his wrestling school while bragging about how he defeated Anderson in multiple matches.

Frankie mentions Ken’s military background and talks about how Steve Maclin was a coward as a marine and asked Ken if he was a coward like him. Frankie threatens to best Anderson but Anderson goes for the attack until Jake Something attacks Anderson from behind until Steve Maclin makes the save.

I invite Mr. Anderson to The Kings Speech, out of the kindness of my heart, and he decides to accost me? I will not let this slide. #KingofTNA #TNAiMPACT https://t.co/DxIDycFzfN — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 19, 2025

– Indi Hartwell defeats Dani Luna by disqualification after Dani hits Indi with a chair! Dani continues the assault with the chair, even swinging it at the security when they try to stop her.

– Backstage segment with Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee as Xia mentions their history together and how fate brought them together in TNA. Lei is the dark storm to Xia’s calm spirit and officially names their tag team, The Angel Warriors.

– AJZ complains about not having his match with Mike Santana last week and declares himself the winner but Mike Santana comes out and beats him in under a minute.

Mike Santana cuts a promo on Trick Williams and how he’ll take the title at Bound for Glory but NXT’s Ridge Holland makes an appearance, taking out Mike Santana!

– Matt Cardona stops Ryan Nemeth from cheating as The Hardys retained the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Nemeth’s in our main event!