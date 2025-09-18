WWE News and Notes

– Joe Hendry is in the process of being phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV, reports Jon Alba. The internal expectation is that he will be WWE-bound on a full-time basis by the beginning of 2026.

– WWE has announced their first Premium Live Event in Italy will take place in 2026.

– While speaking on ESPN’s First Take, Seth Rollins explained that teaming up with Becky Lynch on-screen felt natural because they’ve always been a strong force behind the scenes. He said the timing simply made sense, describing Becky as family and noting that they’ve always had each other’s backs.

While it wasn’t something they had been planning for years, discussions about working together had been happening for months leading up to the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

“I’m unpredictable. I don’t know what I’m gonna do out there. I might braid their hair, I might bite her face, we might even have a four-way kiss. Who knows?”