Wrestlepalooza crosses 12,000 tickets distributed

WWE has crossed the 12,000 mark for tickets distributed for tomorrow’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event.

According to ticket tracking service @Wrestletix, the show is currently at just over 12,010 and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is currently set up for 13,300 seats although the arena has a total of 15,623 seats.

The show will likely sell out by the time Saturday night comes around.

The cheapest ticket available right now is $130.15 for a limited view. Several ringside seats remain available with a price of $2,164 across the hard cam or $995.65 in other sections.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996