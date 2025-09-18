Will Ospreay and Rebel updates

– AEW’s Rebel posted an update:

My picc line is in for 2 months. Today is my first day of IV antibiotics. We gonna go aggressive on this infection so I can be ready for the next health hurdle we are still trying to figure out. @MayoClinic #chronicillness #cryptococcus #pneumonia #lymphoma #fnd #mayo pic.twitter.com/1lIi9PdQ9v

— REBEL (@RebelTanea) September 17, 2025