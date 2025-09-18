Will Ospreay and Rebel updates

– AEW’s Rebel posted an update:
My picc line is in for 2 months. Today is my first day of IV antibiotics. We gonna go aggressive on this infection so I can be ready for the next health hurdle we are still trying to figure out. @MayoClinic #chronicillness #cryptococcus #pneumonia #lymphoma #fnd #mayo pic.twitter.com/1lIi9PdQ9v
— REBEL (@RebelTanea) September 17, 2025
– Will Ospreay announces that he has had successful neck surgery:
The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again.
Surgery was a success. pic.twitter.com/QYdAF7Qkal
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 18, 2025