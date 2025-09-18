Update on Wade Barrett, match that will kickoff Wrestlepalooza, and a Naomi note

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
327

Wade Barrett is listed internally for the WWE broadcast team this weekend in Indianapolis, reports PWInsider. Barrett has been off TV for several weeks at his own request.

– Pat McAfee has announced that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will kickoff WrestlePalooza this Saturday.

Naomi responds to not being included in Bleacher Report’s ranking of the top 25 WWE women’s wrestlers of all time:

“Nasty nasty work ⚠️”

