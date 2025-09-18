Update on Wade Barrett, match that will kickoff Wrestlepalooza, and a Naomi note

– Wade Barrett is listed internally for the WWE broadcast team this weekend in Indianapolis, reports PWInsider. Barrett has been off TV for several weeks at his own request.

– Pat McAfee has announced that John Cena vs Brock Lesnar will kickoff WrestlePalooza this Saturday.

– Naomi responds to not being included in Bleacher Report’s ranking of the top 25 WWE women’s wrestlers of all time:

“Nasty nasty work ⚠️”