Upcoming double Smackdown taping, possible title match at Wrestlepalooza

– There will be a double taping of SmackDown on Friday, Nov 22, in Denver, to give talent the following week off for Thanksgiving.

– Regarding the Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax vs Jade Cargill matchup on the official Wrestlepalooza shirt in Indianapolis, a source said the plan is to feature the match on the card, hence its placement, according to WrestleVotes

However, it depends on Stratton’s status—she missed NXT Homecoming and remains TBD as of yesterday.

Expect clarification tomorrow night on SmackDown.