Tony Khan addresses Wardlow reports, AEW’s family-friendliness approach

– Tony Khan addressed reports about Wardlow, noting that “some reports were accurate and some that weren’t,” such as Wardlow being the All Out World title challenger. He emphasized that Fletcher was always the “hand picked plan” for Hangman Page, though there were “big plans” for Wardlow on TV leading up. Khan also criticized the sourcing of some reports, saying “only person who knew that: myself,” and compared it to similar issues in other sports. He expressed sympathy, confirming that he “feels terrible for Wardlow” and that Wardlow “was injured.”

– Khan emphasized AEW’s commitment to exclusivity and family-friendliness. He said, “We’ve always wanted to make AEW accessible to fans and families of all backgrounds and all ages, and I’m glad we’ve been getting great feedback on that.” He also highlighted the importance of affordability, stating, “We will maintain affordable ticket prices to AEW shows for fans and families.”

– Khan emphasized AEW’s commitment to authenticity and exclusivity: “The wrestlers in AEW are presented as their authentic selves. For Brody and Hangman, that’s who they are. They are themselves, and I respect them for it.” He also highlighted AEW’s broad appeal: “AEW is a wrestling promotion, and I want people from all over the world and from all backgrounds to be able to get into it.”

Source: AEW All Out Media Call