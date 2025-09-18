TNA Wrestling Presents Knockouts Ringside Photo-Op in Edmonton

TNA Wrestling Presents Knockouts Ringside Photo-Op on September 27 in Edmonton

TNA Wrestling brings its first live events to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday & Saturday, September 26-27 and the TNA Edmonton Experience just got better:

TNA Wrestling today confirmed the first-ever Knockouts Ringside Photo-Op, set for Saturday, September 27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre. Select fans will be the first fans admitted into the venue and immediately led ringside where they will be meet a bevy of beauties: the TNA Knockouts.

Fans will have their photo taken ringside with the Knockouts, including Masha Slamovich, Indi Hartwell, Jody Threat, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz, among others. These select fans also will receive a special, collectible, limited-edition 11×14 Knockouts Photo.

To purchase the Knockouts Ringside Photo-Op, go to: www.tnamerch.com.

The TNA Wrestling live events – on Friday & Saturday, September 26-27 – are shaping up to be two of the biggest and best TNA live events in years, with sold-out crowds expected both nights.

The in-ring, high-energy action kicks off on Friday, September 26 with Victory Road, which will air live on the TNA+ app. Myron Reed challenges Leon Slater for the X Division Championship at Victory Road, while Moose battles Mustafa Ali, among other much-anticipated matches.

Then on Saturday, September 27, the stars of TNA Wrestling make their final stop before Bound For Glory, which is Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. The action September 27 will be taped for future episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing on AXS TV every Thursday night in the U.S., and on Sportsnet in Canada.

To purchase tickets to the Friday and Saturday TNA live events in Edmonton, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

To purchase tickets to the Knockouts Ringside Photo-op on September 27 in Edmonton, go to: tnamerch.com.