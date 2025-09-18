Stephanie McMahon on the possibility of a WWE in-ring return (video), Shotzi on the WWE locker room

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
253

Stephanie McMahon on the possibility of a WWE in-ring return:

“Have you seen this division? I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women.”

– Shotzi says the women’s locker room was her favorite part about WWE.

“The women’s locker room was, honestly, my favorite part about WWE. I had some troubles with creative and not being on TV, but the locker room really stuck together. I’ve always been a wrestler, where I’m just down for anything you guys want to do. I think people just really liked working with me because I was just always down with whatever they wanted to do.”

(source: TMZ)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here