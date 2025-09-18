AEW star Kyle Fletcher responds to Stevie Richards’ criticism toward him, doesn’t believe it was done in good faith:

“I think a lot of people on Twitter or whatever will just look at the one clip that gets posted. I went and I watched the full thing, everything that he said.

I’m open to any and all critiques. That is fine. I’m in a world where everyone is allowed to have an opinion. He has an opinion on who I am and what I am as a wrestler and that’s fine.

It doesn’t feel like it’s in good faith, if that makes sense. I think a lot of those guys, they just look for the buzzwords and look for the things that are going to get clicks or whatever. I don’t think he spoke a lot about what the culture is at AEW. I don’t think he knows anything about the culture at AEW.

He said there’s no one there for me to learn from. I think that’s absolute f—— horse s—. I am learning from people every single day that I’m there. There’s so many great minds there. There’s Bryan Danielson there almost every week.

I’m open to criticism. I just don’t think it was in the best faith. But no ill will. I’m open to critique at any and all times. I’m 26 years old. I’m still trying to learn this business. I have a lot more room to grow for sure.”

(source: The Masked Man Show / The Ringer)