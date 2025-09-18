Heyman still mentoring a former AEW wrestler

Former WWE and AEW talent Parker Boudreaux says Paul Heyman is still mentoring him and giving him feedback on matches:

“I stopped playing football pretty young and Paul Heyman was recruiting me at a young age – that to me was always such a huge blessing because not many people get the rub from Paul Heyman, especially at a young age like I did.

“For him to be not only a mentor, somebody that brought me into the business, showed me how to really work and to become one of those elite Paul Heyman guys, it’s an honor and it’s a privilege to be having a great relationship to this day with him.

“I still talk to him very, very often and he still critiques all my matches. So I think to work with him in the future at some point, that would be kinda like a full circle moment. Who knows what happens in the future. With how hard I’m working right now, anything’s possible.”

(Sportskeeda WrestleBinge)