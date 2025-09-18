ESPN says WWE’s call on bringing back Brock Lesnar, Austin’s named floated for Wrestlemania 43

– Another name that has been talked about for WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia is Stone Cold Steve Austin, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

At this point Austin is yet to be confirmed. From the Saudi Arabia side, what they have been told by WWE and/or Austin is that he wants to make sure he is healthy and would be physically ready to do a match.

Austin has great pride and was happy with the idea his match with Kevin Owens would be his last.

– Jon Alba of SI noted:



I asked about Brock Lesnar’s involvement in WWE WrestlePalooza.

ESPN says WWE has full creative control over who appears on shows, and it falls within their jurisdiction, not ESPN’s.

Speaking of Alba, he also tweeted:

