Disco Inferno reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

Disco Inferno reacts to Jimmy Kimmel being pulled off the air for his comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Jimmy Kimmel's ratings were down 20-25% year over year and he was making $15,000,000 a year. They were looking for any excuse to dump him. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) September 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel exercised his free speech. He isn't getting arrested. ABC has decided that they don't want to pay him anymore and will probably hire someone else. Did you people think ABC is required to pay him no matter what he says? — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) September 18, 2025

Just to reiterate, Kimmel was making 15 million a year and his ratings were down 20-25% year over year. Not enough people are focused on that. He should have been fired regardless of what he said about Charlie Kirk. — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) September 18, 2025