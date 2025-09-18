Cody Rhodes talks who can succeed Triple H in the hot seat

Appearing on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike show to promote Wrestlepalooza, WWE champion Cody Rhodes was asked if he would like to be in Triple H’s position 10 years from now, leading the company creatively.

Rhodes jokingly said that there’s starting to become a fight for it, and although he didn’t see it at first because of course he’s the best candidate, there’s a couple of other Superstars who would be vying for the spot.

“I don’t, I don’t want to run the place. I don’t know if I’m actually the best guy, but you want to run the play. I felt like I had some experience and I’d be interested in something like that,” Cody said.

Cody then mentioned that it’s very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping developing young talent and said that he has a knack for it more then anybody, and Seth Rollins, while a bit “rough around the edges,” would probably be an outstanding boss.

“When it comes down to it, I’d love to throw my name in the hat. I don’t know if I’m ready to do it officially yet, but I like the fact that, uh, there’s the three of us, plus there’s tons of other people,” he continued.

Rhodes also mentioned the likes of Bayley and Roman Reigns who would be up for the job.

“The industry is not easy and Triple H is doing a great job.So thankfully, we have him for quite some time,” he concluded.

