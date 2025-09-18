AJ Lee on her decision to retire from wrestling, Tony Khan on Wrestlemania 43 in Saudi Arabia

– AJ Lee reflected on her initial decision to retire from wrestling, explaining that at the time she felt her career was complete and had “sort of this pitch-perfect career and executed all of my dreams.” She emphasized that retirement felt definitive: “I was done. Over the past couple of years, since my husband has been back, it’s sort of been in the air as an option.”

Her perspective began to shift when she returned to the Comic-Con circuit. Writing her first original graphic novel and engaging in signings, she saw firsthand the enduring dedication of her fans. She recalled the experience of encountering long lines: “To go to Comic Con and have a seven-hour line of people, I realized I owe them a little something because they stayed with me. I would like to give them something in return.”

(Source: Vibe Check)

– When Tony Khan was asked about running an event while WWE is in Saudi Arabia for WrestleMania 43, he said he is indeed interested and AEW will be running a big show in the spring of 2027.

He mentions they will have a “huge” Revolution event that year.

(source: AEW All Out media call)