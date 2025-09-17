Torrie Wilson on kissing Vince McMahon (video), Bret Hart on Triple H

Torrie Wilson speaks on how she felt kissing Vince McMahon while his wife Linda McMahon produced the segment.

(source: Ariel Helwani Show)

Bret Hart has described Triple H as “a guy I had very little respect for”, and he wishes the now-WWE CCO had been in the locker room when The Hitman knocked out Vince McMahon following the Montreal Screwjob.

“Triple H, I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out…because he might not be married to Stephanie.”

During the Manchester leg of Hart’s current Inside The Ropes tour, Bret also said there isn’t a single Triple H match he would consider great, and he called Paul Levesque a “phoney” who “became Vince’s hit guy.”

(Source: Inside The Ropes | sescoops)

