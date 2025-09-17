Torrie Wilson on kissing Vince McMahon (video), Bret Hart on Triple H

– Torrie Wilson speaks on how she felt kissing Vince McMahon while his wife Linda McMahon produced the segment.

Torrie Wilson speaks on how she felt kissing Vince Mcmahon while his wife Linda McMahon produced the segment (Ariel Helwani Show) pic.twitter.com/qyKQb9XFSs — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 17, 2025

(source: Ariel Helwani Show)

– Bret Hart has described Triple H as “a guy I had very little respect for”, and he wishes the now-WWE CCO had been in the locker room when The Hitman knocked out Vince McMahon following the Montreal Screwjob.

“Triple H, I wish he’d been in the dressing room when I knocked Vince out…because he might not be married to Stephanie.”

During the Manchester leg of Hart’s current Inside The Ropes tour, Bret also said there isn’t a single Triple H match he would consider great, and he called Paul Levesque a “phoney” who “became Vince’s hit guy.”

(Source: Inside The Ropes | sescoops)