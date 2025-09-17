Toni Storm reflects on her career and current position in AEW

Toni Storm reflected on her career and current position in AEW, emphasizing her personal growth and authenticity. She explained, “I’m not a character anymore. Everything I’ve done before this was a gimmick. I’m finally giving you the real me.” When asked about her progress in wrestling, she admitted, “I have completely exceeded all expectations I had for myself. I can say that for certain,” adding, “I didn’t think I’d make it this far, but here we are. I guess it’s really happening.”

Storm contrasted her past unhappiness in WWE with her current experience in AEW, attributing much of the positive change to Tony Khan: “He paints a beautiful picture that I happen to be standing in the middle of. Yes, I’m just a creation of President Khan.” Regarding creative freedom, she noted, “I mean, I suppose so, but I get told no a lot. You’d be amazed the amount of times I get told no on things every single week. Tony, he keeps me reigned in but he’s been a dream to work with.” She also joked about wanting to work with wrestling legend Wendy Richter, saying, “The only problem I have is that he hasn’t brought me Wendy Richter. I keep asking. She keeps ducking and ducking me, she’s scared.” When suggested to go through Cyndi Lauper, she responded, “That’s a great idea. Maybe I’ll try that, yes.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show