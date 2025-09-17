The Miz on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE and returning, Stephanie Vaquer’s dream opponents, Fenix note

– WWE superstar The Miz on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE and returning:

“He was unhappy in WWE, he left, he created a whole underground vibe of literally a huge fanbase that brought him back to fruition.
“WWE didn’t look at him as a main eventer. They said he’s a midcarder. So he said, ‘I’m better than that, I know I’m better than that, and I don’t like where I’m at, so I’m going to leave, and I’m gonna build, and I’m gonna make you believe that I’m a main eventer.’
“And he did exactly that. He came back and now he is our poster child.”

(Bussin’ With The Boys)

Stephanie Vaquer was inquired about which wrestler on the WWE main roster she has not yet faced in a singles match but would like to.

Asuka. I really want that. Or, of course, Rhea (Ripley). Mami. Mami versus Mamacita.”

(Interview with Chris Van Vliet)

– As seen during the September 12th 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix lost to Sami Zayn in a United States title open challenge match. After the encounter, Fenix wrote the following message via Twitter/X…

“Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Sami Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon i will be a WWE Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges!”

In early 2025, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James had been named as the new co-lead writer for the SmackDown brand after previous being part of the creative team in 2017. Road Dogg issued a response to Fenix’s post…

“Rey Fenix is right! Soon!”

