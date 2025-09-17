The Miz on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE and returning, Stephanie Vaquer’s dream opponents, Fenix note

– WWE superstar The Miz on Cody Rhodes leaving WWE and returning:

“He was unhappy in WWE, he left, he created a whole underground vibe of literally a huge fanbase that brought him back to fruition.

“WWE didn’t look at him as a main eventer. They said he’s a midcarder. So he said, ‘I’m better than that, I know I’m better than that, and I don’t like where I’m at, so I’m going to leave, and I’m gonna build, and I’m gonna make you believe that I’m a main eventer.’

“And he did exactly that. He came back and now he is our poster child.”

(Bussin’ With The Boys)

– Stephanie Vaquer was inquired about which wrestler on the WWE main roster she has not yet faced in a singles match but would like to.

“Asuka. I really want that. Or, of course, Rhea (Ripley). Mami. Mami versus Mamacita.”

(Interview with Chris Van Vliet)

– As seen during the September 12th 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Fenix lost to Sami Zayn in a United States title open challenge match. After the encounter, Fenix wrote the following message via Twitter/X…

“Last Friday I took the opportunity in the open challenge to face the United States Champion Sami Zayn. I didn’t win the match but it was a great match and I’m very happy with my work that night, soon i will be a WWE Champion! I’m ready for the big challenges!”

In early 2025, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James had been named as the new co-lead writer for the SmackDown brand after previous being part of the creative team in 2017. Road Dogg issued a response to Fenix’s post…

“Rey Fenix is right! Soon!”