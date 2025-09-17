Surprise appearances and stars from the past show up at NXT Homecoming

The NXT Homecoming episode last night was full of appearances from NXT alumni as the stars came out to celebrate their first show back at Full Sail University in five long years.

Opening the show was Triple H, the man who is always associated with the brand. The current leader of NXT, Shawn Michaels also joined the festivities, before things took a turn when Triple H asked what if he wanted to come back. Shawn said they will have a problem if that happens, and out came former NXT General Manager William Regal to settle things down…offering to fix this in WARGAMES!

Shayna Baszler, who no longer works with WWE, made a surprise appearance backstage to knock some sense into Sol Ruca and Zaria to patch up their differences. Just seconds before, Candice LeRae was also involved due to the Speed tournament.

The Miz, who is not synonymous with Full Sail, helped Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes defeat Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano in a tag match. Miz and Hayes have a partnership on Smackdown, hence the helping hand.

In backstage segments, Damian Priest, the former NXT North American champion, gave a pep talk to Tavion Heights while former NXT champion Sami Zayn did the same to Je’Von Evans. Former WWE Tag Team champion Montez Ford had an encounter with the current NXT Tag Team champions, DarkState, and former NXT champion Bobby Roode was involved in a backstage segment with Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclair, and TNA’s Joe Hendry.

Former NXT champion Finn Balor returned with his old theme song after interrupting Lexis King, who was running his mouth thrashing the old NXT and Myles Borne. Balor then hit the Coup de Gras on King for his troubles.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, both NXT alumni were also involved, defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles against Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley.

Tyler Breeze, the man known as Prince Pretty, had his first NXT match since 2021 but fell short in winning the NXT North American title after he was defeated by current champion Ethan Page.

And last but not least, three former NXT Women’s champions – Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria – returned to their old stomping grounds to battle Fatal Influence in the main event of the show.

