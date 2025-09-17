Ricochet on the importance of AEW’s role in today’s wrestling landscape

Ricochet spoke on the importance of AEW’s role in today’s wrestling landscape, especially as an accessible alternative for fans. He admitted that wrestling companies ultimately want profit: “Every company’s goal is to make the most money possible. That’s why you make a company.” Still, he felt AEW is carving its own lane by offering fresh storytelling and variety, emphasizing that “in this economy… all those families and people who may not be able to afford to go to WWE can afford to come to our show and have a good time.”

He praised AEW’s creative direction and locker room environment: “The backstage is getting better, the stories and drama is getting better… while giving you some of the best in-ring performances you’ve seen.” For Ricochet, every AEW pay-per-view feels meaningful: “Every pay-per-view feels like a victory… maybe people are getting more emotionally involved.”

Looking at the broader wrestling scene, he highlighted how stacked rosters are worldwide—in Japan, Mexico, and Europe—calling this “a great time in wrestling and I’m glad AEW is around to give variety to what is out there.”

Ricochet also reflected on the history of fan rivalries between promotions, noting that wrestling culture often fueled division: “Since the beginning of wrestling history, we’ve been kind of programmed to despise other territories.” He contrasted this with his own approach: “Competition is welcome and great. I’m glad AEW is here to compete.”

Overall, Ricochet framed AEW as not only a competitor but a vital alternative—one that gives fans more choice, affordable access, and diverse wrestling styles while keeping the spirit of competition alive.

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show